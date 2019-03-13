Sheffield man found in possession of FIVE knives is sent back to prison 

A Sheffield man with an ‘unfortunate history with possessing weapons’ has been jailed for a year after he was found with three lock knives and two ‘credit card knives’.

51-year-old Kelvin Gayle’s extensive criminal record for carrying knives stretches from 1982 to last year.

Gayle was jailed during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court today (Wednesday, March 13)

He was searched by police in the early hours of September 22 last year, and Sheffield Crown Court was told how he was found to be in possession of three lock knives and two ‘credit card knives’.

“Officers arrested him and searched his vehicle, and a red and a green lock knives were found from within the glove box,” said prosecutor, Fatima Zafar.

She added: “The third knife was found in his possession when he was searched at Shepcote Lane police station. Two further credit card knives were found in his wallet.”

Gayle had been wanted by police for around a month by the time he was stopped by officers in East Road, Lowfield over an altercation outside Barry’s Bar in London Road.

Ms Zafar said Gayle had become involved in an heated argument with an acquaintance on August 18, who later claimed Gayle made slashing and gun gestures at him.

Gayle subsequently denied making any gestures at the complainant during the altercation, but admitted to using threatening and abusive language.

He was charged with three counts of possession an offensive weapon in a public place and to a further count of using threatening, abusive or frightening language with intent to cause fear of violence, which he pleaded guilty to at an earlier hearing.

The court was told how in addition to knife offences, Gayle was sent to prison for six years in 2004 for wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and he has also previously been convicted of threatening and abusive behaviour.

Due to Gayle’s previous convictions for possessing a knife, Judge Roger Thomas QC was told he must impose a minimum six month prison sentence.

But Ian Goldsack, defending, argued that the one month Gayle spent on remand, and the four months he spent on electronic curfew meant he had almost served the minimum sentence.

He said: “Any sentence the court could impose would only send him to custody for a short amount of time.”

“A more constructive sentence, and one that would better protect the public in the long term, would be to observe the recommendation in the pre-sentence report and deal with him in the community,” added Mr Goldsack.

Judge Thomas rejected calls to deal with Gayle in the community and jailed him for 12 months.

“You have an unfortunate history of possessing offensive weapons,” said Judge Thomas, adding: “You hardly need me to say that the possession of offensive weapons unhappily often leads to them being brandished and causing serious violence and even death...the courts have to address the possession of bladed articles with a very serious mind, particularly in the current climate.”

