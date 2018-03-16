Sheffield man given suspended jail term for multiple sex assaults

A Sheffield man has been given a suspended jail term for committing multiple sex assaults.

Waqar Maqsood, aged 30, of St Lawrence Road, Tinsley, was handed an eight-week prison sentence suspended for one year.

He was convicted of three counts of sexual assault by touching and three counts of common assault, which took place between February 11 and February 13.

Maqsood was also handed a 12-week curfew, two-year restraining order and made to attend regular appointments with a nominated officer.

He will also be on the sex offenders’ register for ten years and was ordered to pay £300 costs.

Maqsood was sentenced at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, March 13.