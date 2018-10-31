Sheffield man jailed for stealing motorbike and lying to police to cover tracks

A Sheffield man is behind bars for stealing a motorbike and lying to the police to cover his tracks.

Anthony Ellis, aged 31, of Birks Avenue, Woodhouse, stole a distinctive red and white Yamaha superbike from Balmain Road, Hillsborough, in August last year.

Anthony Ellis has been jailed

CRIME: Suspect arrested over Sheffield knife attack was wearing stab vest

Witnesses saw the bike being placed into the back of a white van, which then drove off.

APPEAL: Fugitive brothers still wanted for questioning over serious offences in Sheffield

The following day the van was spotted by police officers on Penistone Road but failed to stop.

A police chase followed and a second police car carrying two more officers joined in the pursuit and attempted to bring the van to a halt.

But the van deliberately rammed the car before speeding off.

The van was found parked up in the Neepsend area with the stolen bike still in the back.

The bike had been fitted with false number plates.

Ellis called South Yorkshire Police claiming that his van had been stolen at some point over the previous few days but a search of the van revealed a receipt and documentation for purchases made by Ellis when the van was supposed to have been missing.

He was jailed for eight months after admitting stealing a motorcycle and perverting the course of justice.

DRUGS: Cannabis farm discovered in Sheffield suburb



DC Ryan Griffiths, of Sheffield’s Robbery Unit, said: “Our analysis of CCTV from the shop where Ellis had been was incredibly revealing – it showed clearly that Ellis arrived in the white van he said had been stolen the day before.

“This evidence was coupled with DNA and telephone evidence that placed Ellis at the site of the motorcycle theft.

“Our enquiries were able to prove Ellis had lied to officers, trying to cover his crime by claiming his van had been stolen after the event. He has since admitted his crimes before a court and is now in prison.”