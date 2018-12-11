Sheffield man named UK’s best neighbour

Residents came together to celebrate a kind and caring man being crowned the UK’s best neighbour.

Members of the Park Hill community celebratde Sheffield-born Paul Zeun being crowned the UK’s best neighbour by Co-op Insurance and Neighbourhood Watch.

A community party took place so Paul could celebrate his achievement with his close friends and neighbours.

Speaking at the party Caroline Hunter, Head of Co-op Home Insurance said: “Today is a day of celebration as we join Paul and his neighbours to mark his amazing achievement of being named the UK’s best neighbour. Paul truly deserves the recognition as, not only does he help his immediate neighbours, he also has a truly positive influence on his community, helping to make it a more friendly and safer place to live.”

Paul was presented with his award by John Hayward-Cripps, CEO Neighbourhood Watch, joined by representatives of Co-op.

Following a nationwide search, Paul, who was nominated by his neighbour Abby Wilson, 38, was chosen by Co-op Insurance and Neighbourhood Watch as the winner for his consistent caring and neighbourly behaviour over the past decade.

Abby first met Paul when she locked herself out of her flat 10 years ago and he helped her to get back in. They have been friends ever since.

In the years following, Paul has helped her to redecorate her new flat, taken her to A&E and picked her up from hospital several times. He also feeds her cats when she goes away, takes in parcels and even brings in the washing when it rains.

Paul has cared for terminally ill neighbours, does the shopping for those who can’t, shares his DIY skills, looks after people’s pets when they’re away and shares produce from his vegetable patch with neighbours.

John Hayward-Cripps, CEO of the Neighbourhood Watch Network, said: “Paul exemplifies what the perfect neighbour is. He is kind, courteous and eager to lend a hand and help out.”