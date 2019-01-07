Sheffield man reported missing after vanishing with unknown friend

A Sheffield man has been reported missing after leaving his home with an unknown friend.
Gary Barker, aged 54, was last seen at around 3am on Saturday, January 5 after leaving his city home with an unknown friend.
South Yorkshire Police officers are said to be ‘growing increasingly concerned for Gary’s welfare’.
He is white, around 5ft 10ins tall, slim and has short, brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a blue puffa coat, yellow trousers and white trainers.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should calll South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 698 of January 5.