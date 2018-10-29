Sheffield man still at large on day of murder victim's funeral

A Sheffield man wanted over a murder remains on the run – on the day of the victim’s funeral.

Abdi Ali, aged 28, is wanted for questioning over the murder of 47-year-old Shaun Lyall, who was killed in his home in Cleethorpes in July.

Mr Lyall, whose funeral is to be held today, was brutally attacked by a number of people using a range of weapons.

Detectives believe the murder was drug related.

They also suspect that Ali, from Sheffield, could hold vital information about the death.

Ali was born in Somalia but moved to Sheffield as a child and spent most of his life there before moving to Cleethorpes earlier this year.

He has been described by detectives as a ‘significant suspect’ and ‘dangerous’.

Known as ‘Madman,’ ‘Madders’ and ‘Gulaid’, Ali is thought to have connections in the Pitsmoor and Shirecliffe areas of Sheffield as well as relatives in London.

He has a gold front tooth, which detectives believe could have been removed to disguise his appearance.

A £5,000 reward for information on his whereabouts has been offered by Crimestoppers.

Anyone with information should call 0800 555111.