Sheffield man wanted in connection with incident involving bladed article

A man is wanted by police in Sheffield in connection with an incident involving a bladed article.

Joel Martin, 23, is wanted by police in connection with the reported incident of threatening someone with the bladed article.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

Joel is believed to frequent the Westfield and Mosborough areas of Sheffield.

He is described as being around 5ft 10ins tall and has a tattoo on his left arm of Chinese writing.

If you have seen Joel, or know where he could be call South Yorkshire police on 101 quoting crime reference number 14/102663/18.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.