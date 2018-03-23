Sheffield men are putting on high heels for charity

Sheffield men are taking on two huge challenges later this year - raising money for a worthy cause and attempting to walk in women’s shoes.

The Gulu Sheffield Mental Health Partnership is launching a campaign to fundraise for the construction of a small community building and bore hole in the Uganda village of Abwoch.

An innovative idea to gather in cash is due to take place on June 3 when men from across Sheffield are being tasked with trying to walk a mile, for sponsorship, around Western Park, in women’s shoes - preferably high heels .

Heading the event is Hedley Bishop who explained: “Abwoch Village was a centre for the Lord’s Resistance Army during 20 years of civil war. It has the highest suicide rate in the area and mental health need is high.

“The community building will enable local people in Abwoch to meet.

“This building will enable the community to come together and support each other with their mental health problems as well as supporting other community events such as training.

“The village does not have a single toilet.

“The only public building in the area is the tiny church pictured above. Currently people meet under the tree outside the church.”

And of the fundraiser he added: “Although this is a very serious cause we want to make this a fun day for people of all ages. We welcome people to come along and cheer us on.”

The cost to enter is £5.

For more information visit the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/groups/382736228803692/

Anyone that would like to donate to the cause should visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/Hewalksinhershoes