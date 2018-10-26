Sheffield motorist receives fine and points for filming car crash whilst driving 

Police gave both a fine and points to a man who was caught filming a road traffic collision whilst driving earlier today.

Officers from the South Yorkshire Police Operational Support Unit were waiting on recovery of the car which was on its roof when they caught the man using his phone behind the wheel to film the scene.

Posting on Twitter, SYP Ops Support said: “Whilst we’ve been waiting for recovery at this RTC, a male has driven past filming the scene on his mobile phone.

“He’s now in the back of our car receiving some education in the form of points and a fine.

“Unbelievable.”

Currently if you are caught using your mobile phone whilst driving you’ll get six penalty points on your licence and a £200 fine.