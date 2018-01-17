Sheffield motorists fork out more than £5m on council run parking in a year

Sheffield motorists paid more than £5.1 million to park in spaces run by the council in a year.

The city council was the eighth highest earner from parking metres in the country based on figures between April 2015 and March 2016.

The table of parking.

However, the date also revealed Sheffield offers the joint second cheapest council-run parking in the UK for an hour at just 50p, alongside Birmingham, Leeds and Wakefield.

The cheapest is available in Belfast and Newcastle, at just 20p an hour.

The statistics were revealed as part of a Freedom of Information request made by parking price comparison website Looking4.com

Managing director Martin Mansell said: “Drivers deserve to know how their city stacks up against other council charges across the UK.

Science Park. Picture: Google

“Seeing the data broken down like this, we hope to educate drivers and encourage them to do some research before forking out for over-the-top parking charges, or risking a fine.

“We’ve also created an interactive map to help them avoid paying extortionate prices and hope to shed some light on what options they have.”

Sheffield Council runs 18 car parks across the city including, Broad Lane, Science Park and Eldon Street in the city centre.