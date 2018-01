Motorists are being alerted to the closure of Bochum Parkway - a main route in and out of Sheffield - for roadworks.

Howard civil engineering said the road in south Sheffield will be closed for up to three weeks from January 8 onwards for tarmacing and new road markings.

This will also see the partial closure of Meadowhead Roundabout.

The parkway will be closed at night from 7pm to 7am.

Fully signposted diversions will be in place.