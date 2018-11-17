Sheffield MP hits out at ‘cabal of hard-left members’ after no confidence vote 

A Sheffield Labour MP has condemned a "cabal of hard-left members" after they passed a vote of no confidence in her performance.

The Star understands members of the Penistone and Stocksbridge constituency Labour party are unhappy with Angela Smith's criticism of party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Angela Smith MP.

They passed a motion of no confidence by 27 votes to 20 at a meeting held last night.

In a statement, the MP said: "I take my responsibilities as a member of parliament very seriously and my first priority is always to do my job, to the best of my ability.

"It is frankly astonishing that a cabal of hard-left members have absorbed everyone's precious time and energy on a divisive motion of no confidence.

"Given that the country is facing its biggest crisis since Suez, one would have thought their attention would be better focused on the huge decision facing the country, a decision that will affect the lives of every one of my constituents for years to come.

"I will continue to prioritise our area and my constituents and will not be distracted by political posturing such as this."

Labour officials will reportedly now write to Nick Brown, the party's chief whip at Westminster, asking for the MP to be removed from the party.

Some Labour MPs rallied round to support Ms Smith.

Wakefield MP Mary Creagh tweeted: “Sorry to see my friend and Yorkshire neighbour and fellow eco-champion Angela Smith MP being treated like this."

Ms Smith has also launched an online petition calling for a second referendum on whether the UK should leave the European Union.

The campaign, launched a few days ago, has more than 16, 000 signatures towards a target of 25, 000.

It is understood the constituency Labour party in Penistone and Stocksbridge has not yet commented publicly on the no confidence vote.