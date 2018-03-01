Sheffield mum beaten up outside supermarket after confronting girl for allegedly bullying her daughter

A mum who suffers from multiple sclerosis was beaten to the ground outside a supermarket after confronting a school girl who had allegedly been bullying her daughter.

Rebecca Goodhand was picking up her 13-year-old daughter outside Morrisons in Halfway when she was told of an argument between the youngster and another girl aged 14.

A cut on her lip.

She decided to confront the girl over claims she had been bullying her daughter for the last six months - but it turned nasty as the teen allegedly punched the mum twice in the face.

They ended up on the ground with the girl raining punches down on Ms Goodhand while a male friend of the teen kicked her. Police have launched an investigation to establish the circumstances.

The 40-year-old, who is debilitated by MS and had surgery to insert a metal cage around her neck due to a spinal compression a couple of years ago, was taken to hospital with fears she may be seriously injured.

The Halfway resident said: "I just said to her 'what is your problem with my daughter' and she punched my in the face twice.

Cuts near her eye.

"I was in shock, I couldn't believe it. My glasses broke and then we ended up on the floor. I was being punched and kicked hard.

"Because of my condition with MS and my back I was worried that I might get seriously injured. When I got to the hospital the nurses were appalled about what had happened.

"It was terrifying."

She alleged that after the initial two punches they separated and the girl phoned for her parents to come.

Morrisons in Halfway. Picture: Google

They then got into another scuffle and ended up on the floor with the girl on top of her.

A teenage boy, who was with the girl, is then alleged to have also started kicking her.

Miss Goodhand’s other daughter, who is 11-years-old, then jumped on top of her mum to protect her from further punishment.

By this point, even some of the friends in the group are said to have called for an end to the attack.

The incident came to an end when police and an ambulance were called for Ms Goodhand.

A fellow shopper brought coats to keep her warm as they waited for paramedics.

Ms Goodhand and her 11-year-old daughter were treated for cuts and bruises at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

The mum, who has had MS for five years, said her condition leaves her weak at times and in pain.

She said: "I was hurting quite a lot. But mentally I was just shocked and even embarrassed that a child would do this to an adult."

The school which both her daughters and the other girl attend have been informed.

South Yorkshire Police have also launched an investigation into the incident, which happened on Saturday, February 24, at 6.40pm.

A spokesperson said: "Police are investigating after a woman was assaulted outside of a Sheffield supermarket over the weekend.

"At around 6.40pm on Saturday 24 February, officers were called to Oxclose Park Road North, following a report that a 40-year-old woman had been assaulted by a girl, thought to be around 14-years-old.

"The woman was taken to hospital to be treated for facial injuries. Her injuries are not described as serious.

"The victim also had her 11-year-old daughter with her at the time of the incident, who sustained minor injuries as well."

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 837 of 24 February 2018.