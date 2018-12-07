Sheffield murder accused told 999 operator mystery intruder ‘launched at me' with a knife

A Sheffield man accused of murdering his downstairs neighbour told a 999 operator a mystery intruder slashed at him before escaping through a window.

Glenn Boardman, 59, was found dead at his home in Chapeltown shortly after midnight on June 26

Michael Goddard denies the murder of Glenn Boardman, aged 59, who was found dead at his flat on Steven Close, in Chapeltown, during the early hours of June 26 this year.

Jurors at Sheffield Crown Court were today played a recording of a call the 51-year-old defendant made to emergency services that night.

Goddard told the police operator how he heard Mr Boardman shouting his name, and when he went downstairs he found his neighbour lying on the floor unresponsive.

He then described how someone had run out, slashed his hand with a knife and fled via a window.

“What it is is he shouted and he shouted Mick and he went get down here and so obviously I come down and I've gone through and he's just laying on the floor,” Goddard could be heard saying in the recording.

“And then somebody has just run out as I’ve just come through front door and then he approached me and he just slashed my hand and buggered off.”

He went on to tell how Mr Boardman, with whom he said he got on ‘so well’, was white and was not breathing.

At one point, he said ‘I didn’t touch him’.

Asked about the intruder, he said he had been wearing a black coat with a logo on the front but he could not see clearly as it was so dark.

An ambulance operator then tries to get Goddard to give Mr Boardman chest compressions but the defendant tells him ‘honest, I can’t, I'm shaking now’, before continuing ‘I’m gonna have a fit’.

The court has heard how Mr Boardman required daily care due to health complaints including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Jurors were previously told how police had found a trail of Goddard’s blood stretching for nearly three miles from and to his flat, , and a jacket was discovered on that route stained with both the defendant’s and Mr Goddard’s blood.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Goddard had died from ‘severe sharp force neck injuries with stab wounds to his back.

The trial continues.