Sheffield musical in running for top theatre award

Everybody's Talking About Jamie, the hit musical set in Sheffield, has been shortlisted for a top theatre award.

The play, which premiered at the Crucible before transferring to the West End on the back of rave reviews, is vying to be named best musical in the prestigious Evening Standard Theatre Awards.

The story of a teenager from Parson Cross who wants to wear a dress to his school prom has proved so popular it is getting the big screen treatment, with the movie being produced by Sheffield-based Warp Films with a cast of up to 30 young people.

The musical, playing at London’s Apollo Theatre, is one of five shows in the running to be crowned best musical by the Evening Standard.

The team behind the production said they were ‘absolutely buzzing’ to make the shortlist.

The play has previously racked up plenty of accolades, including best new musical and best actor in a musical at the What's On Stage Awards.