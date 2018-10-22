Sheffield news LIVE: Large blaze in city centre | Fly-tipping hotspots revealed | Serious accident on M1 in South Yorkshire Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Welcome to The Star’s live blog providing the latest news, travel and weather updates as well as ongoing reaction to the biggest stories in Sheffield. Refresh the page for the latest updates. The scene in Stannington Road, Stannington following last night's double stabbing Air ambulance called to 'serious' crash on M1 near Sheffield as police CLOSE motorway South Yorkshire campaigners join hundreds of thousands in Brexit march