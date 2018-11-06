Sheffield news LIVE: Night of chaos as cars and emergency services attacked with fireworks Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Follow our live blog for all the latest breaking news, traffic and travel from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire. Refresh the page for updatesRefresh the page for updates – Fireworks fired at cars in Darnall – Emergency services attacked in Tinsley – raid on co-op supermarket Live news updates throughout the day “I’ll smash your f****** face in!” Investigation launched after Doncaster bus driver’s rant at teen passenger is filmed Chaos in Sheffield as ‘animals’ filmed shooting FIREWORKS at passing cars in shocking footage