Sheffield news LIVE: Sheffield Wednesday ban fan for Billy Sharp tweets | Calls for fireworks to be banned Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Follow our live blog for all the latest breaking news, traffic and travel from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire. Refresh the page for updates Sheffield reached 32.1C on Thursday. Yorkshire housebuilder Persimmon chief executive Jeff Fairburn to step down over £75m bonus package It makes a mockery of democracy