Sheffield news LIVE: Traffic and travel updates as storm and heavy rain batters Sheffield Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Follow our live blog for all the latest breaking news, as well a traffic and travel updates from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire. Refresh the page for updates. Rain is predicted throughout the day in Sheffield Motorist tested positive for cannabis behind wheel of car in Rotherham Northern Lights: How Universal Credit has affected Sheffield families