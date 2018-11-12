Sheffield news LIVE: Two people charged over Darnall horror crash | Tributes to those killed Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sheffield is still in shock after four people – including a baby – were killed in a horrific crash in Darnall on Friday night. We’ll be bringing the latest updates on this major story, and all the day’s other breaking news, thoughout today. Refresh the page for updates.Four killed in Darnall crash Adnan Ashraf Jarral, aged 35, and his one-year-old son, Usman Adnan Jarral, who were among four people killed in a crash on Main Road in Darnall Traffic lights failure at major Sheffield junction Man wanted over Sheffield murder urged to ‘think of victim’s mum’, in video appeal