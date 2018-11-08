Sheffield nightclub Reflex to stay OPEN for Christmas after Slug and Lettuce plans revealed 

If you’re heading out on a Christmas party in Sheffield next month then you can breathe a sigh of relief.

Stonegate Pub Company has confirmed that Holly Street nightclub will stay open over the festive period despite plans to turn the site into a bar.

The company has submitted plans to Sheffield city council to transform the nightclub into a Slug and Lettuce bar.

The Stonegate Pub Company have submitted plans to close the nightclub which specialised in 80s and 90s music.

However, the company, which owns a number of bars and pubs in Sheffield including Popworld and Walkabout, have stated this will not happen until next year.

A spokesperson for Stonegate said: “There are plans to invest in the Holly Street Reflex site next year, but details and timings are yet to be finalised. The site will remain open over Christmas and into the new year as a Reflex and customers will be made aware of any planned closure for refurbishment well in advance.”

Slug and Lettuce is another of the company’s more successful pubs with numerous sites already across the country.

Sheffield City Council will make a decision on the application in due course.

