Sheffield ODEON reveals when its new luxury cinema will reopen and it’s just in time for Christmas

Christmas has come early for cinema-goers in Sheffield as ODEON has announced it will be reopening their doors next month.

The popular cinema complex on Arundel Gate closed in July to undergo an extensive revamp into an upgraded ODEON Luxe.

ODEON Cinema

Now, cinema bosses have confirmed that ODEON will reopen its doors in December, just in time for Christmas.

The cinema will feature more than 500 luxury, handmade recliner seats across 10 upgraded screens, designed to offer guests triple the legroom and increased personal space and comfort.

There will also be individual retractable tables to ensure the best experience.

Peter Cunningham General Manager at ODEON Luxe Sheffield said: “We’re thrilled to announce the re-launch of ODEON Sheffield as a fully reclining ODEON Luxe cinema.

“With the refurbishment work well underway, we’ve been eager to share more details about the exciting changes and can’t wait to reveal the full transformation to our guests, so they can relax, recline and enjoy this luxurious new cinema with us.”

Fans will also enjoy the latest in-screen technology with Dolby 7.1 surround sound as well as the impressive Oscar’s Bar.

The cinema will open just in time for the season of blockbusters including Aquaman on December 14 and Mary Poppins Returns on December 21.

The cinema’s foyer and retail area have also undergone a complete refurbishment; with guests able to choose from an extensive range of new food and drink options, including lattice fries, chicken strips, sweet and salted popcorn, hot dogs, nachos and Coca Cola Freestyle machines.