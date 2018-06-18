Sheffield pensioner killed by police car that 'came out of nowhere', inquest hears

A pensioner on his way to a family celebration was hit and killed by a police car that 'came out of nowhere', an inquest heard.

Leslie Bingham, aged 73, was walking to Owlerton Greyhound Stadium to celebrate his granddaughter Katie’s 21st birthday when he was involved in a collision with a marked South Yorkshire Police vehicle.

Flowers at the scene.

An inquest into his death at Sheffield Coroner's Court today heard evidence from witnesses who described the horrifying moment Mr Bingham was hit.

Daniel Roberts, who was sat in a taxi nearby with friends, said: "I saw him look to his right and the realisation on his face that there was a vehicle coming towards him.

"The police car came out of nowhere and then was in collision with the gentleman."

Hayley Meek, who was also in the taxi, described how Mr Bingham was "walking casually" until he saw the vehicle approaching and "quickly sped up" before the impact.

They told how Mr Bingham was about halfway across a pedestrian crossing on Penistone Road at the junction with Owlerton Green when he was struck by a police Vauxhall Antara SUV.

He was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash on Saturday, January 7, at about 6.20pm last year. A post mortem examination revealed he died from multiple injuries sustained in the crash.

Witnesses also told how the traffic lights for vehicles appeared to be on green at the time of the incident but they could not see what colour the lights were for the pedestrian crossing.

There is a 30mph speed limit on the road and all the witnesses described the speed of the vehicle as being normal.

Mr Roberts said of the speed: "It did not seem anything out of the ordinary."

The inquest heard that the car did not having flashing lights on as it was not responding to an emergency incident.

In a statement, witness Lauren Waite said it appeared Mr Bingham had "tried to chance crossing."

Before the hearing, family members expressed their hope that the inquest will provide them with "vital answers."

Mr Bingham, a retired metal worker of Malin Bridge, was described by his daughter Angela as a "loving and caring person who would do anything for his family."

The jury inquest continues and is expected to last for four days.

The police watchdog, the Independent Police Complaints Commission, now called the Independent Office for Police Conduct, launched an investigation following the collision but the findings have not yet been published.

A spokesperson said the report is due out after the inquest concludes.