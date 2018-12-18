Sheffield planning officers take action against complaints

Sheffield enforcement officers have revealed a number of complaints they have tackled over the past few months.

The planning enforcement team at Sheffield Council is under “extreme pressure” as it struggles to cope with fewer and less experienced officers.

This fence was removed from a property at Derbyshire Lane

Targets have not being met and the number of notices served and prosecutions carried out have also dropped but the service says it is still responding effectively to the most serious breaches of planning control.

Two large banners hung from a building on the corner of Newbould Lane and Broomfield Lane were one of the complaints received. Officers served a notice and one banner was removed. A follow up letter and the threat of prosecution resulted in the removal of the second banner.

Three complaints were received regarding a high fence which had been erected to the front of a property on Derbyshire Lane. The fence measured 2.25m at the highest point – the permitted height was 1m.

The tenant said the fence was for his privacy and he was reluctant to remove it but the fence was finally taken down after letters from officers to the tenant and landlord.

Two complaints were received about copper pipes which were in the process of being fixed to the front of St Marks Church Hall on Ashgate Road in Broomhill.

Officers visited the site the following day and the contractor was advised that the building was in a Conservation Area and they did not have permission for the piping. Officers managed to get on site before the pipework was finished, resulting in the removal and re-routing of the pipes.

Someone complained that a boundary fence had not been removed on Abbeydale Road South. It was removed within 30 days after officers sent a letter.

Finally, while visiting White Waters at Station Road, Halfway, officers noticed a building that had been erected in the Green Belt and was being used as a home without planning permission.

The owner of the site said the building had been used in this way for more than four years so by law, it was immune from any action. But there was not sufficient evidence and officers were successful with enforcement action.