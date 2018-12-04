Sheffield police officer posts hilarious Taken inspired speech after catching wanted man 

A police officer posted a hilarious speech online inspired by a scene from the film Taken after tracking down a wanted man.

An officer from the Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team told how they caught a man in Burngreave earlier today who had evaded capture for about two months

Liam Neeson in Taken.

After marching him back to court to attend a trial he had failed to attend, the officer posted a hilarious speech to Facebook that was inspired by the cult film Taken.

In an iconic scene in the movie, actor Liam Neeson tells a gang in no uncertain terms who have kidnapped his daughter how he will track them down and get her back.

The Sheffield officer team must be a fan as they posted this to Facebook earlier: “I don't have the power to offer you bail.

“But what I do have are a very particular set of skills, skills I have acquired over a very long career.

“Skills that make me a nightmare for people like you.

“If you hand yourself in now, that’ll be the end of it. I will not look for you, I will not pursue you.

“But if you don’t, I will look for you, I will find you, and I will arrest you."

The post added: “Contrary to what some people may think, if you fail to attend at court to answer for your crime, we won't just forget about it and write it off.

“It doesn't just go away. You can't hide away hoping that if you ignore every door knock, phone call or other correspondence we will just forget about it – we won’t.”