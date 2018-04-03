Sheffield primary school celebrates golden anniversary

Past staff and pupils took a trip down memory lane as a Sheffield primary school celebrated its 50th anniversary.

A special assembly was held to mark the celebrations at Bradway Primary, in Bradway, which opened its doors on March 22, 1968.

Past headteacher from 1980 to 1998, Bob Driskell, with current pupil Oli Dieckhoener-Kelly, eight

A number of former pupils and staff, who were at the school when it opened, attended the event and met with current teachers and children.

Headteacher Paul Stockley said: "It was fantastic for the current pupils to hear stories from our visitors about their memories of the school and what it meant, and still means, to them.

"All those who attended were given a tour of the school and were astonished at all the changes that had taken place over the years.

Dorothy Mosely, who was a teacher at the school when it opened, in her first classroom 50 years later

"Everyone felt proud to have been part of such a successful school and a school that continues to provide a top quality education for the children of Bradway and beyond and were very complimentary about the facilities and the children's excellent behaviour.

"It was interesting that, despite all the changes that have occurred over the years, Dorothy Mosely, who taught at our school in 1968, still felt at home in her old classroom.

"Since her time carpets have been installed, new furniture bought and several coats of paint have been applied, but the fabric is still fundamentally the same."

The school was originally known as Sir Harold Jackson School, named after the man who was chairman of the city's education committee for 50 years and former Lord Mayor of Sheffield, and changed its name to Bradway Primary in 2009.

Current pupil Zara Rehman, her mother Sarah Rehman, her grandmother and former pupil Anne Anderson and former governor Robert Jackson

There is also a dedicated area on the school's website full of information about its history and old photographs.

A fundraising drive was also launched as part of the anniversary celebrations which aims to raise £2,000 to create a nurture area and provide a lasting legacy in the school.

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/bradway-primary