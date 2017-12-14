Sheffield pub’s fundraiser for hospice after break in

A Sheffield pub which was broken into in a spate of burglaries is hosting a fundraiser to replace the money stolen from a charity box tonight.

The Beer House, on Ecclesall Road, was Sheffield’s first micro pub and one of four independent pubs in Sheffield to be broken into around the end of November and beginning of December.

A charity box where regulars can donate to St Luke’s Hospice was taken in the break in and pub owner John Harrison has now organised the fundraiser to replace the money taken.

John said: “We’re are combining our third birthday with the St Luke’s fundraiser.

“Abbeydale Brewery have donated a cask of beer and Pete from Buffalo Skinners are gonna play a few tunes too.”

The event runs between 5pm and 7pm tomorrow, Friday December 15.

The other pubs to be broken into were the Ecclesall Ale Club, also on Ecclesall Road, the Itchy Pig in Broomhill and The Bar Stewards at Shalesmoor, where several other businesses were targeted in the same evening.