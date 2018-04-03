Sheffield residents stand together in protest at vile 'Punish a Muslim' letters

People from all walks of life stood in solidarity this evening as part of an organised protest against a vile 'Punish a Muslim' hate campaign.

A national police probe was launched in March after sick letters encouraging people to take part in a 'punish a Muslim' points-scoring game were sent to families and businesses.

People gather for the protest.

The despicable acts ranged from verbal abuse to 'beating up a Muslim' and it is believed at least one of the letters was sent out from Sheffield.

The sick campaign urged people to take part in the sick game today - April 3 - and in response more than 100 people gathered outside the City Hall at 5pm to express their disgust at the hateful letters.

The 'Sheffield Stands in Solidarity Against Racism' event included speeches from a number of community representatives.

Abdullah Okud, president of Sheffield Hallam University’s black and minority ethnic students' committee, urged "the collective activism from all cultures and all faith groups, young and old" to stand together and "make change in our society."

The protest follows a similar 'Love a Muslim Day' which included speeches and family activities organised by the Muslim Engagement and Development group outside the Town Hall last Thursday.