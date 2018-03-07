Sheffield restaurant 'here to stay' despite building being put up for sale

Reassurances have been given over the future of a Sheffield restaurant - after the building it is based in was put up for sale just months after opening.

Lucky Fox, an American style diner which specialises in serving fried chicken, opened a bar and restaurant in the popular Ecclesall Road last year.

Lucky Fox in Ecclesall Road.

But just months after launching the site was listed as being up for sale with an asking price of £375, 000.

The premises is being marketed as being situated in a 'prime location' and based near 'many national, regional and local traders nearby' and there is also an apartment above the restaurant.

However, the restaurant operators have clarified that it is the building that is for sale and the restaurant will be remain as it has a long-term nine year lease in place.

Chad Beach, general manager, said: "The building is up for sale. But Lucky Fox will be staying. We have a long lease so no change will be happening.

"We're very happy to continue to grow here, and the customers we are having have been amazing.

"We have a new menu coming out soon that includes man 'n' cheese."

The Ecclesall Road eaterie was opened after building on the success of their other restaurant in Division Street.

The restaurant has garnered good reviews on TripAdvisor and generated more than 7000 followers on Instagram.