Sheffield Restaurant Rafters a finalist in Food Porn Awards

Sheffield restaurant Rafters is among the finalists in this year’s Food Porn Awards - and voting opens today.

Celebrating the region’s best-looking food, the awards have opened to culinary creations that fall under the categories of Fine Dining, Casual Dining, Street Eats and Desserts.

Food Porn Awards

With more than 450 entries received, the curators of the awards, Shoot the Moon, had the task of selecting just 12 finalists, with Rafters - holder of two AA rosettes - making it an ‘awesome foursome’ for Yorkshire, alongside The Weston Hotel (Scarborough), Shoot the Bull (Hull) and Cafe Mandalay (Huddersfield).

The finalists moved through to the live cook-off round, with the expert food Photographers at STM Photography capturing images of their dishes before the entries are revealed to the industry judges for them to make their final decisions.

It’s free to enter the Food Porn Awards and there are four categories:

• Fine Dining

• Casual Dining

• Street Eats

• Sweet Treats

The final winners of the prestigious award are to be announced at the awards ceremony in February 2019.

Phil Marshall, STM managing director and curator of the Food Porn Awards, said: “The Food Porn Awards are based solely on mutual publicity for the region’s food community.

“The quality of entries we received last year was outstanding and judging by developments in the Northern food scene, this year’s entries will be even stronger.

“We know there is a lot of talent in the North and we look forward to showcasing this at this year’s Food Porn Awards.”

