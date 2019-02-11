Sheffield restaurant to host lunch to combat loneliness among city’s elderly

A Sheffield restaurant hopes to combat the scourge of loneliness among the elderly by hosting a slap-up lunch for OAPs.

Italian Kitchen at 349 Ecclesall Road will host the lunch on February 27 (12.00-3.30), providing a two-course meal and complementary drink for just £7 per person.

Italian Kitchen, Ecclesall Road, Sheffield.

Owner, Victoria Guadagnin, said she got the idea after becoming aware of the number of elderly people in her area who often went days on end without seeing anybody.

She said: “I thought I have a restaurant and I know there are quite a few people round here who don’t get out much - so I thought it might be a nice thing to do.

“It is the first time I have done it but if it goes well it’s something that we would consider doing every month or six weeks.”

Victoria, who has run the restaurant for 22 years, said they have space for around 30 people, so anyone who wants to come should book early to avoid disappointment.

On the menu on the day will be chicken and vegetable casserole with a giant Yorkshire pudding or cottage pie with fresh seasonal vegetables.

Diners will then have a choice of spotted dick or apple crumble for pudding - both with custard - and the meal will also come with a complementary juice, glass of wine or small beer.

To book you place, call Italian Kitchen on 0114 266 4168.