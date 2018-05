A major road in Sheffield has been closed due to a police incident this morning.

South Yorkshire Police have closed Abbeydale Road South, near to Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet.

There are unconfirmed reports that a vehicle has left the road and gone into a pond.

The road has been closed in both directions.

More as we get it.

Police at the scene on Abbeydale Road South. Picture: @SheffieldEyes

