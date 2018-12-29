Sheffield road sealed off as police deal with incident 

A Sheffield road has been sealed off while police deal with an incident this morning.

Residents said officers were called to the scene at the junction of Cookson Road and Lamb Drive in Southey Green shortly after 2am.

The road was sealed off last night.

Pictures taken by a woman who lives nearby show how a police response vehicle with blue flashing lights was dispatched to the scene and the road was cordoned off.

Two police vehicles are still at the road this morning.

No details have been released yet about the incident.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police and will bring you updates when we get them.