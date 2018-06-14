Sheffield runners gear up to see city in a new light with Sunrise 5K

This is one for all morning people.

Hundreds of residents will take to the streets of Sheffield City Centre at sunrise on Friday 29th June for a new five-kilometre run.

It is the first time the Sunrise City 5K event will take place in Sheffield with around 300 runners expected to take part at the unusual time of 5.30am on a Friday morning.

All participants will wear this year’s official orange and purple event shirt to run in, creating a wave of colour passing through the deserted city centre.

The Sunrise City 5k is a non-competitive event and is open to all ages. The run (or walk) is a celebration of family, health and fitness, encouraging everyone, regardless of running ability, to hit the streets in the fresh light of the morning.

The event starts, and finishes, on Devonshire Green and will take people out and across Hanover Way before meandering through picturesque residential areas until they reach the stunning Botanical Gardens. They will then head through Sheffield Hallam University’s grounds on the return to Devonshire Green.

Nik Emmonds, Event Director, explained: “I’m delighted to bring our successful Sunrise City 5k to Sheffield for the first time.

“Sunrise’s appeal comes from the fact that you get to take part in an event before the vast majority of people are even awake. You get to see the streets and landmarks in your city when there is nobody else around and very little traffic on the roads. For that small amount of time, the city is yours to explore.

“There are also studies that have shown that being active before starting your working day leads you to be more productive, which is reflected in the number of people taking part with work colleagues. The non-competitive element means that we get a fantastic mix of people from those timing themselves on a fast 5k to those coming out for a morning stroll with their babies in a pushchair or to walk the dog.”

When You Wish Upon a Star is the official charity partner for the Sheffield Sunrise City 5k. The Midlands based charity grants the wishes of children living with life threatening illnesses. Since being founded in 1990 they have granted over 17,500 wishes to children and families across the UK.

Joanne Wright, Regional Manager for When You Wish Upon a Star, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen as the nominated beneficiary Charity for the Peterborough and Sheffield Sunrise 5k’s.

“Whether walking, running or jogging, we think this is a brilliant way to raise funds for our Charity! We are constantly fundraising to make special wishes come true for children with life threatening and terminal illnesses from within the region, and support like this really does help us to make a difference to our special children and their families.”

Entries are still available at www.sunrisecity.co.uk for the Sheffield event and the other five cities in the 2018 series.