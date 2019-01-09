Sheffield's bygone restaurants and cafes - PICTURE GALLERY
Take a trip back in time to see how we used to dine out in Sheffield in years gone by with our retro gallery of some of the city's restaurants and cafes.
How many of these can you remember eating out in back in the day?
1. Al Caretto
Al Caretto - a popular Italian restaurant of the 80s and 90s.
2. Berni Steak Bar
Every town and city worth its salt had a Berni Inn in the 1970s and 80s - and Sheffield's was in Orchard Street.
3. Brannigans
As well as dining, Brannigans also offered 'dancing and cavorting' on its huge dancefloor.
4. Tuckwoods
Tuckwoods was one of the city's most popular eating establishments.
