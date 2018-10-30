Sheffield’s housing horrors exposed, as deadline looms for landlords

These photos show the horrific state of some private rented properties in Sheffield, with rogue landlords warned they face prosecution.

Landlords on London Road and in parts of Abbeydale Road and Chesterfield Road must now apply to the council for a licence to let their properties, after selective licensing was introduced in an effort to improve living conditions in the area.

This work surface had seen better days

The deadline for applications falls on Thursday, November 1, and the council today warned that steps were being finalised to fine or prosecute the hundreds of landlords who have so far failed to apply.

Councillor Jim Steinke, cabinet member for housing at the council, said: “Don’t underestimate our commitment and our powers. We mean what we say.

“We have thousands of safe and well managed private rented properties across the city. But we cannot ignore the despicable conditions we saw on London Road, Abbeydale Road and Chesterfield Road. We encourage all landlords to help themselves and take responsibility.

Sockets and plugs were left exposed at this property

“Everyone deserves to live in safe, good quality housing, regardless of whether they rent or own their home.”

Cabinet members voted in June to impose selective licensing on around 668 properties in the area following numerous complaints about the standard of rented properties there.

The council said it had attempted to work with landlords to get them to maintain their properties better but licensing regulations were introduced after the majority failed to make the necessary improvements.

Not the best example of tiling

It praised those landlords in the area who have already applied for a licence and acknowledged some had been cooperative and kept their properties in a good condition.

But it warned those who haven’t that come Thursday they will be in breach of the law and risk criminal prosecution and financial penalties.

The warning follows the Council’s Landlord Awards 2018, celebrating the best of those in the industry who go above and beyond to look after their tenants.

Anyone who has an issue with their private rented property which the landlord is not addressing is advised to contact the council’s Private Housing Standards team by calling 0114 273 4680 or emailing phs@sheffield.gov.uk. They can also contact the housing charity Shelter for advice.