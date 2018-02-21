Sheffield's Mrs Christmas is modern day 'Suffragette'

A Sheffield woman who has voluntarily provided lonely and elderly city residents with a Christmas meal and entertainment for 11 years, has been nominated as a modern day 'Suffragette'.

Gloria Stewart,aged 68, from Ecclesfield, who is affectionately known as 'Mrs Christmas', was nominated for the honour by journalist Michelle Rawlings.

Michelle said: "Gloria Stewart has worked tirelessly for 11 years to provide the lonely and elderly with a Christmas meal despite suffering strokes and battling cancer. This all stems from her own impoverished childhood - she didn't want others to suffer like she did."

The first event took place at the Civil Service club on Green Lane in Ecclesfield after a chance conversation with a woman, who told Gloria she wasn't looking forward to Christmas on her own.

Gloria said she initially thought the event would be a one-off.

But it has gone from strength to strength over the years and last year she provided Christmas dinner and entertainment for over 250 guests at Niagara Sports and Social club.

The Star has teamed up with Amnesty International to launch a campaign to find modern women who have 'Suffragette spirit' and fought for the human rights of others in their communities.

The campaign marks 100 years of women being given the right to vote.

Those women selected by Amnesty will be profiled an interactive map of the UK to be released on International Women's Day on March 8.

