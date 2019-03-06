Sheffield’s Tony Foulds to be granted legend status with plaque on city ‘walk of fame’

Tony Foulds is to be granted legend status and get his very own plaque on Sheffield Town Hall's ‘walk of fame’.

The move was announced by Sheffield Council today in recognition of the 83-year-old's long years of service to the Mi Amigo memorial in Endcliffe Park.

Tony Foulds.

Tony’s story reached an audience of millions after BBC TV presenter Dan Walker heard about it and helped organise last month’s memorable flypast watched around the world.

Councillor Julie Dore, leader of the council, said: “Many citizens from Sheffield make a significant impact at national and international level.

“Tony Foulds, with the help of BBC presenter Dan Walker, put Sheffield well and truly on the world map with a magnificent flypast organised by the US Airforce and Royal Air Force together with the council, BBC Breakfast, South Yorkshire Police and many others.

"We want to thank Tony and the many many others who are so passionate about our city and make Sheffield a great city."

The flypast took place on February 22, exactly 75 years to the day since 8-year-old Tony witnessed the B-17 bomber crash in which 10 US airmen died.

A memorial to their sacrifice was laid in Endcliffe Park in September 1959 which Tony has tended to for the past 60 years.

After Dan Walker championed Tony’s story on TV and online, the US Airforce and RAF agreed to honour the crew of Mi Amigo and Tony with a flypast, organised for February 22.

The spectacle received coverage from all around the world - with media attending from CBS, ABC, Associated Press, Press Association, ITV and Sky.

A Sheffield Council spokesperson said: “The flypast was inspired by, and is a tribute to, the incredible dedication of Tony Foulds.

“In its appreciation the Council would like to honour him with a Sheffield Legend award.”

Sheffield Legends honour those who have achieved national or international acclaim who come from the city.

Tony will become the 21st legend to be honoured, and see his name added to a list of city stars including actor Sean Bean, musicians Def Leppard and athlete Sebastian Coe.

A full list of Sheffield legends can be found here.