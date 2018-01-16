Sheffield’s Urban Cyclo Cross returns to the city

Ever fancied speeding around Kelham Island Museum on a mountain bike?

Or racing round Park Hill flats on a road bike?

Well now’s your chance, as Sheffield Urban Cyclo Cross returns to the city for its second year.

2018 will see riders race over cobbles, through a museum, round Europe’s largest listed building and the site of the proving ground for some of Sheffield’s greatest athletes.

Events manager Adam Simmonite said: “The Sheffield Urban Cyclo Cross concept was developed as a way to showcase areas that played a part in Sheffield’s story, by reimagining them as venues to host some fast-paced cycle racing.

“The races are also an opportunity to highlight Sheffield’s growing reputation as ‘The Outdoor City,’ a city where sports, such as cycling, climbing, trail running, and walking, are a release for Sheffielders, who are lucky enough to have the Peak District on their doorstep in which to explore their limits.”

But, Adam reveals, it’s the stories behind the venues that makes the Sheffield Urban CX series more than just an exciting race series. “Riders will be helping to forge a new chapter in the story of locations that are in an exciting renaissance and, like the molten steel that runs through Sheffield’s veins, the fluidity of these changes are interwoven into the rider and spectator experience and vice versa,” said Adam.

The 2018 series will be visit Kelham Island on May 5, Park Hill flats on July 28, and The Olympic Legacy Park on September 9 for the final round. Each round will have men’s and women’s categories, and will also give young riders the chance to take on the course in the 6-11 and 12-16 categories. There will even be a specially designed course for balance bikes.

Adam added: “The courses are designed to make the most of the locations and the opening Kelham Island race promises to be pretty spectacular, taking riders up a steep ramp into the museum and down the ‘Little Mesters’ street to get out onto the cobbles again.

“The Park Hill course takes riders through the newly developed section, giving them exclusive access to race round the area that is currently closed to the public and undergoing redevelopment, giving riders the chance to tackle steps and grass banks, as well as experience two contrasting environments in one race.

“The Olympic Legacy Park, in Attercliffe, is the final venue for the series and presents lots of potential for an exciting course and fast-paced racing.

“The Sheffield Urban CX series is as much about introducing people to cycle racing as it is letting the more experienced racers battle for the finish line. The races are open to Cyclo Cross bikes, MTB’s, Gravel bikes, fat bikes, and even your regular commuter bike is welcome.

“It’s also an opportunity to bring new audiences into these exciting areas of the city, and make them want to visit again. I mean who wouldn’t be impressed by the Don Valley engine, Europe’s largest working steam engine, the sprawl of Park Hill, Europe’s largest grade 2 listed building and the sporting heritage of The Olympic Legacy park?

“The atmosphere is going to be amazing; noise makers are welcome and we love to see people turn up ringing cowbells!

“At last year’s Park Hill race event, we had residents banging pans from the balconies as the riders whizzed by. It’s truly exciting, fast-paced racing, and an absolutely brilliant day out.”

And for 2018 there will be two additional pop-up events. The first will be on June 17; the first Sheffield Urban Cyclo Cross event held at Sheffield’s dairy and ice cream producer, Our Cow Molly. This event will be a chance for new riders, who have been inspired by the racing action in the series, to have a go at racing themselves.

Adam said: “Eddie Andrew, owner of Our Cow Molly, offered us the use of one of the fields to put together a course that will give new riders the chance to try cyclo cross, and for more experienced riders to battle it out for the win. This area of Bradfield welcomed the Tour de France in 2014 and has been a popular route choice for cyclists.”

The second pop-up event is an ‘Urban Hill Climb’ on July 7, when riders will battle up the cobbles in the shadow of Park Hill Flats.

Adam said: “After the Park Hill race last year, the cobbled section was the part of the course that was make or break for the riders, as the kick of the climb is quite something. Throw the cobbled surface into the mix and its a short, sharp challenge for cyclists. We will be opening up entries to individuals and teams from local businesses to see who will reign as king or queen of the cobbles. With all the hills in Sheffield there is plenty of time to get some practice in!”

Entries for the 2018 Sheffield Urban CX series are open now. Visit www.sheffieldurbancx.co.uk for more details.