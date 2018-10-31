Sheffield school reveals much needed £2.1m extension

A Sheffield primary school has revealed its brand new £2.1million extension.

A new two-storey teaching block has been built to the rear of Totley Primary School, in Totley and a single storey extension to the existing school building, located adjacent to Baslow Road.

Grand opening of the new extension at Totley School. Pictures: Dean Atkins

The work has created space for six new classrooms, a staff room, media suite, library and dual food technology and a science lab.

Headteacher Ben Paxman said: “Seeing the children take such pride in showing off their magnificent new school to parents, governors and a whole host of special visitors was such an honour.

“The modern learning environments which have been created by the team of designers, engineers and builders are truly inspirational and have given our children the very best facilities in which to flourish.”

The extension was unveiled by Mr Paxam along with representatives from Sheffield Council and ENGIE, which completed the work on behalf of Sheffield Council.

Councillor Jayne Dunn, cabinet member for education and skills at the council, said: “I’m delighted to see the completion of the expansion at Totley Primary, which provides state of the art facilities for local children and the local area.

“The expansion is a key part of our work to meet the increased local demand for school places in the north-east and south-west of the city.”