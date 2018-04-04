Sheffield school seeks to extend sixth form common room to cope with increase in students

A Sheffield secondary school is wanting to extend its sixth form common room to cope with an increase in student numbers.

An application submitted to Sheffield Council is seeking permission to remove a timber partition in the facility at Notre Dame High School, in Ranmoor, and demolition part of a wall to connect an existing classroom into an extended common room.

Headteacher Steve Davies

A chimney breast would also be removed as part of the application as well as a cupboard to try and create more room for students to study and relax.

READ MORE: "The children of Burngreave absolutely deserve it" - principal 'blown away' by response to new £25m Sheffield school

Headteacher Steve Davies said a combination of factors has led to school leaders looking at a reconfiguring the rooms, which are no longer fit for purpose.

He said numbers have increased due to children now being required to stay in education or training until they are 18 and a change in curriculum has meant it is much more common for students to study three A levels, rather than four, resulting in a greater demand for study space outside of classrooms.

READ MORE: Sheffield primary school pupils showcase their film at top Sheffield venue



The school has also taken on more year seven pupils over the last few years and so there has been an added pressure on social space and private study areas for the students.

Mr Davies added: "As the larger year groups in main school work their way through to year 11 we do anticipate that we are likely to face a further increase in numbers of students in sixth form.

READ MORE: Sponsor unveiled for new special school in Sheffield

"We have the capacity to accommodate them in lessons, but the pressure is on space at social times and private study venues.

"The combination of these factors has led to us looking at an reconfiguration of rooms which are no longer fit for purpose."

Council bosses are due to decide on the application by Monday, May 14.