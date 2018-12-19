Sheffield school welcomes community for Christmas lunch

Staff and students at a Sheffield school welcomed dozens of members of their local community to an annual Christmas lunch.

Around 65 people enjoyed a Christmas lunch at Outwood Academy City, in Stradbroke, which had been prepared by the academy’s catering team and served by a small group of students.

Academy principal Andrew Downing with parents, Deputy Lord Mayor of Sheffield Coun Tony Downing with his wife Val

This year, Sheffield’s Deputy Lord Mayor, Coun Tony Downing and local councillor, Mike Drabble, also joined in the festivities.

They also enjoyed a seasonal game of bingo.

Since the start of December, teachers and the student council have been collecting donations for this year’s Christmas Hamper Appeal.

Pupils with Christmas hampers for local residents with project organiser academy librarian Marion Milroy and Deputy Lord Mayor of Sheffield Coun Tony Downing

The event is now in its seventh year and the school is hoping to distribute 100 hampers to vulnerable and elderly people who need it the most.

It works closely alongside The Link and Woodhouse Salvation Army to guarantee the parcels are given out over the festive season.

This year, 85 hampers have been packed and ready to be delivered.

Bingo winner Guest Marilyn Andrews gets her prize a Christmas hamper from pupil Grace Nelson along with Deputy Lord Mayor of Sheffield Coun Tony Downing

Academy principal, Andrew Downing, thanked all who had contributed to this year’s appeal, particularly at a time when budgets for so many people are stretched.

Mr Downing added: “Throughout the year, but most notably during these festive times, I am amazed at the generosity of our students, their parents and our staff.

“The genuine care shown helps us to place the academy at the heart of our community”.

Deputy Lord Mayor of Sheffield Coun Tony Downing pulls a cracker with pupil Shayla Fraser

Pictured are pupils with school staff along with their lunch guests. Pictures: Steve Ellis