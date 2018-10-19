Sheffield schoolgirl raises money to support terminally ill patients

A schoolgirl from Sheffield has raised money for two nearby hospices to help support those with life-limiting or terminal illnesses.

Poppy Haigh, aged six from Charnock has raised over £200 for both St Luke’s Hospice in Sheffield, and Ashgate Hospicecare which is based in Chesterfield.

Pictured is 6 years old fundraiser Poppy Haigh

After a neighbour of the family passed away from cancer, the Charnock Hall Primary Academy pupil decided she wanted to raise money to help others battling similar life-threatening diseases.

To raise money Poppy, who is a massive fan of The Great British Bake Off hosted a bake sale, selling cakes to her family and neighbours

Jenny Haigh, Poppy’s mum said: “I explained to her about the work of St Luke’s and Ashgate. I didn’t mention cancer as she’s only very young, but I said they work with really poorly people and she said it’s really kinds what they do, I want to raise money for them.

Jenny says the whole family are very proud of Poppy for her fundraising

“We’re all so proud of her. She’s such a kind little girl, she’s the type that if she had one sweet left she would give it away. She thinks about others before herself.

“This is her first fundraising attempt, she's always helping others even at home. She measured and mixed all the ingredients and is a fan of cakes. She did the majority herself with a little help.

“She wanted to raise as much money as she could, and when she found out how much she was absolutely flabbergasted. It is a great amount of money.”

Poppy baked cakes to sell in order to raise funds for St Luke's Hospice and Ashgate Hospicecare

Poppy, who lives with her mum Jenny, dad James and 10-year-old sister Daisy, also raised funds by holding quizzes and raffles for her family.

All funds raised will be split between both charities equally.

Jenny added: “We have been talking, and she’s so happy with what she's done. She’s said she likes to raise money and doesn’t want to stop. All the family and neighbours have been very supportive of her.

Poppy is a big fan of The Great British Bake Off and baked all the cakes with little help

St Luke’s Hospice, near Whirlow, care for people aged 18 and above throughout Sheffield who are suffering from life-limiting illness, or are terminally ill.

They aim to control their symptoms, alleviate pain, and give them the best possible quality of life and offer support for their families.

Ashgate Hospicecare also care for patients with life-limiting illness, the terminally ill, and their families, but they work across North Derbyshire.

In recognition of Poppy’s fundraising, Ashgate Hospicecare will welcome Poppy during half term for a big cheque presentation.

Poppy will also head to St Luke’s Hospice today, to present them with a big cheque.