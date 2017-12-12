Sheffield schoolgirl to return to television screens in one-off special of The Secret Lives of Five-Year-Olds

A Sheffield schoolgirl who shot to fame on a national television show is to return to screens this Christmas.

Naomi Naylor starred in the fly-on-the-wall programme The Secret Life of a Five-Year-Old earlier this year.

Tia Mcall, from Kent, and Naomi Naylor, from Sheffield. Picture: Channel 4

The show saw a group of children followed by cameras around a set specially designed classroom rigged up with hidden cameras.

Now the six-year-old is returning to television screens in a special one-off Christmas special of the series.

The Secret Life of Five-Year-Olds on Holiday will see Naomi and other familiar faces from the previous series jet off to Thomas Cook’s Sunwing Sandy Bay hotel in Cyprus.

The break marks Naomi's first holiday away with her whole family - mum Orla, a sales director and dad James, a management consultant.

The show’s child psychology experts Professor Paul Howard-Jones and Dr Alison Pike will offer viewers a professional insight in to developmental implications of all the experiences Naomi and the other children had while on holiday.

They will reveal the science behind the children’s actions and reactions as they experience those special holiday moments, some for the very first time.

Thomas Cook’s UK managing director, Chris Mottershead, said: “A family holiday means so much more than a break from the 9 to 5 - it’s a time to create family memories that will never be forgotten.

"We know that for many customers the most memorable moments are watching their little ones experience something for the very first time and the Secret Life of Five Year Olds on Holiday captures Naomi’s first family holiday away perfectly.”

In addition to the 30 minute special, there will be a six-part online mini-series on All 4, where viewers can observe how Naomi and the other four, five and six-year-old stars of the show interact and play together.

The Secret Life of Five Year Olds on Holiday airs on Thursday, December 28 at 8.30pm on Channel 4, along with a six part mini-series available online at All 4.