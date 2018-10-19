Sheffield sex attacker still on the streets

A man who sexually assaulted a woman in a Sheffield suburb is still walking the streets.

He attacked a woman in her 20s on grassland just off Station Road and Moss Way, Mosborough, in the early hours of Tuesday, October 2.

Do you know this man?

South Yorkshire Police received a ‘third person report’ about the attack.

The force said forensic work is being carried out in a bid to identify the attacker.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 31 of October 2.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.