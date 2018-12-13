SHEFFIELD SNOW ALERT: Latest weekend forecast as blizzard warning issued for city

Forecasters have issued a weather warning for snow for Sheffield this weekend – here is the latest forecast from the Met Office.

A yellow ‘be aware’ warning has been issued, which stated Sheffield could see blizzard conditions on Saturday and Sunday as heavy snow is blown in on strong winds.

Snow is forecast for this weekend.

Here is the latest forecast for the next few days:

Thursday night

A dry, cold night with some clear spells. A chance of icy patches developing with winds falling lighter here. Minimum temperature -3 °C.

Friday

After a frosty start, Friday will be cold but mostly dry with some spells of sunshine. Maximum temperature 4 °C.

Saturday

It will be cold, becoming windy with rain, perhaps freezing over hills, and snow later.

Sunday

It will turn brighter with the odd wintry shower.

The warning is in force for the hours between 12pm on Saturday and 10am on Sunday.

A yellow warning for ice has also been issued.