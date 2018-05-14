Sheffield Star angling news

My inbox was overflowing this week as a great number of clubs shrugged off the winter hangover to commence their new season of match fixtures, so much so I’ve had to hold over a bunch for next week. As ever, the winners will receive an invitation to compete in next spring’s finals and one lucky person will be crowned our Club Match Angler Champion. Keep those results coming to greenun@sky.com

Sportsman AC, Hackenthorpe

Aston Park Fisheries, Butts Lake

Secretary’s Venue Verdict: 8 out of 10. Pegs are very tight and being a snake lake you can’t park behind the pegs. Plenty of fish though the majority are small. Anything approaching 3lb is a specimen. Expect tight matches with lots of bites and plenty of fish.

Ide were the target species with most anglers setting up two lines, one tight across and a second ‘down the track’. Winner Mick Briggs gambled on trying and get the fish close in fishing a ‘top two plus two’ at peg 29 and it paid off. Feeding chopped worms he could fish quicker and managed quite a few of the better weight-boosting fish around 12ozs which kept him just in front of Liam Flynn who fished long with maggots at Peg 15 falling just 8oz short.

Result: 1. M Briggs 56-3; 2. L Flynn 55-11; 3. D Devine 50-8; . L Beresford 44-12; 5. P Oldfield 42-9; 6. C Legdon 36-10.

Wharncliffe AC, Sheffield

Springvale Lakes, Duke Lake

Secretary’s Venue Verdict: Fantastic venue, well run, well-kept and great owners

Up and coming young gun Tom Newsome was unstoppable in the club’s opening match, beating his father Steve into second place and leaving everyone else miles behind. He caught 3 small carp fishing a top two plus 3 sections using almost ten pints of bait to keep the shoal feeding high in the water.

Result: 1. T Newsome 95-7; 2. S Newsome 71-13; 3. S Morgan 54-12; 4. M Dawson 53-12; 5. T Leigh 44-9; 6. T Copnell 41-7.

Hogshead Angling

Mill Dam

Cold winds and persistent rain did little for the spirits but the conditions did result in a very even contest with a few bites here and there making a massive difference to those in and around the top 6. Paul Hancock left things late but a steady catch rate in the last hour sealed things fishing casters over micro pellets. Result: 1. P Hancock 62-5; 2. N Crossley 59-10; 3. A Johnstone 59-9; 4. C Redfearne 50-6; 6. D Elliott 45-9.

Hogshead Angling

Hayfield Lakes, Big Adam’s Lake

Hogshead’s punishment for finishing last in any match is having to wear the dreaded Barnsley Blanker football shirt on the next fixture. Two anglers blanked and one was the long-suffering secretary. Guess which one was unlucky in the draw? And YES(!) we will be publishing a picture of shame when the next match has been fished.

Steve Alcock set a decent pace on what was a hard day for many but a storming finish by John Neal fishing dead red maggots in the margins to produce a late run of carp to 10lbs in the final hour for a tactical triumph.

Result: 1. J Neall 70-8; 2. S Alcock 40-1; 3. C Skidmore 36-8; 4. M Hague 31-14; 5. P Donovan 3012; 6. D May 23-4.

Slowmovers AC

Ecclesfield dam.

It was welcome news to hear that Trevor Leigh’s new wrist joint has finally recovered sufficiently for him to start competing again and he picked a day when the reservoir fished superbly with every angler netting at least one roach over a pound and putting to bed rumours they had all died off. The bad news is that there’s just one match left in the Slowmovers series until next winter. Former Angling Times editor, now retired, Keith Higginbottom turned in a superb performance netting a brace of bream for less than 4 lbs, the rest were quality roach to over a pound, all on pole and maggot at Peg 14. This was the best day the Slowmovers have ever had at Ecclesfield for quality fish and the top 7 averaged 12lbs per man. That’s better than any section on the Erne in Ireland during the BT festival this week. Result: 1. K Higginbottom 23-4; 2. G Ross 15-9; 3. T Leigh 13-2; 4. M Dawson 9-3; 5. M Owen 8-10; 6= G Yorke and K Walton 6-5.

Slowmovers AC

Ecclesfield Dam

Another third place for ‘comeback kid’ Trevor Leigh. It might have rained and blown all day but as he said, ‘When you’ve not been able to fish for 6 months who cares? George Ross led the way with the only double figure catch of the match using pole and pinkie at Peg 6. Unfortunately that’s the final match of the Slowmovers winter series but they’re back again in November. Result: 1. G Ross 10-7; 2. M Dawson 9-4; 3=. T Leigh and M Owen 7-9; 5. K Higginbottom 4-15; 6. K Walton 4-8.

Hind AC

Side Farm, Thurcroft

In a match where the lead swapped back and forth between 3 anglers a nail biting finish was guaranteed. Andy Johnson made a good start to a new season with a new club catching, like everyone else, a mixture of ide and carp and where it not for losing a big fish at hte death he might have won. Overall it was Brian Gregory’s match to lose as he hooked several big ‘lumps’ but a series of frustrating losses let in Steve Lambley to grab the verdict. Result: 1. S Lambley 52-10; 2. B Gregory 51-5; 3. A Johnson 49-7.

Homestead AC

Woodhouse Grange, Heron Pond

The Homestead ACs first outing of the season began slowly with little action to be had. Andy Beighton was probably in front at the half way stage with around 20 pounds in his net but a tactical switch to fishing down the edge changes his fortunes as he began connecting with a much bigger stamp of fish on pellets enabling him to to notch up an impressive 126lb 6oz winning catch. Pete Spooner also topped the magical ‘ton’ catching F1 carp fishing shallow with pellets. Result: 1. A Beightone 126-6; 2. P Spooner 104-15; 3. C Rusling 86-8; 4. M Dodson 81-4; 5. D Wadsworth 61-10; 6. D Dodson 46-10.

Boundary AC, Sheffield

Sherwood Lakes, Holmedale Lake

Had this been a golf tournament, par for the course would have been around 40lbs with second to fifth places all returning between 42 and 46 pounds. No doubt Shane Beckingham must have carded a couple of hole in ones as he winkled out 63lbs on soft pellets fishing between 11 and 12 metres on the pole. Result: 1. S Beckingham 63-0; 2. A Froggett 46-2; 3. N Millward 45-1; 4. P Butler 44-3; 5. J Burrows 42-6; 6. B Brown 30-15.

Sprotbrough Nomads

Lindholme Lakes, Benny’s lake

It was a slow day for some but Craig Allen managed to catch from the start and never looked back. It was also his biggest match weigh in to date. Result: 1. C Allen 210-2; 2. M Hartley 146-8; 3. P Rockliff 135-9.

Tuesday Club

Hayfield Lakes, Danny’s Lake .

The opening fixture of a 20-match series saw Mel Kirton kick off in style fishing a feeder to the island for an all-carp catch at Peg 21.Result: 1. M Kirton 13-14; 2. A Hill 64-10; 3. M Morris 40-7; 4. M Pogson 38-6.

Sothall AC

Mill Dam, Match Lake

John Cheshire scored what didn’t always look like being a comfortable win from Peg 19 with runner-up Dave Stanniland was never out of his sights on Peg 17. Both caught on pellets. Result: 1. J Cheshire 105-4; 2. D Stanniland 89-3; 3. M Buckler 82-3; 4. F Driver 78-7; 5. T Smith 70-0; 6. P Nicklin 47-6.

Woodseats AC

Little John Lakes, Maid Marion Lake

Mark Holmes caught early using a hybrid feeder before coming inside to catch carp and nbarbel from the margins.Result: 1. M Holmes 141-11; 2. R Kola 103-0; 3. A John 89-4.

Woodseats AC

Gerald Holmes Memorial Match

Hallcroft Fisheries, Moat Outer

Winner Mick Coward drew end peg 51 taking 68lbs 5oz of carp and skimmers on worms. Result: 1. M Coward 68-5; 2. M Holmes 28-10; 3. A John 89-4.

Woodseats AC Summer League

Moorfields Farm, Goole

First match in a new series produced a win for Mark Holmes at Peg 16 fishing his favourite long pole (16 metres) and caster shallow for mostly carp and F1s. Result: 1. M Holmes 100-8; 2. T Ward 96-3; 3. S Holberry 89-6.

Woodseats AC

Little John Lakes, Friar Tuck Lake

Weights dipped slightly for Wednesday’s fixture but presenting casters and dead maggots close-in paid off for Dave Skelton at peg 10.Result: 1. D Skelton 70-5; 2. D Tomkinson 59-8; 3. M Holmes 51-10.