Sheffield stars lead tributes following fatal Leicester City helicopter crash

The Sheffield stars of the Leicester City team have led tributes to the club’s owner who died in a helicopter crash on Saturday night.

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, the billionaire Thai owner of the Foxes, died when his helicopter crashed just metres from the club’s stadium.

Jamie Vardy posted on Twitter a picture of himself with Mr Srivaddhanaprabha accompanied by the words: “Struggling to find the right words … but to me you are legend, an incredible man who had the biggest heart, the soul of Leicester City Football Club. Thank you for everything you did for me, my family and our club. I will truly miss you … may you rest in peace … #theboss.”

Harry Maguire tweeted: “Words can’t describe how I feel. A truly great, kind, loving man who will be missed so much by everyone.

“I will never forget the Chairman’s support, not only during my time

@LCFC but also during the World Cup – RIP #TheBoss.”

The club issued a statement late last night confirming Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others were killed when the aircraft fell from the sky and burst into flames at the south east end of the King Power Stadium at about 8.30pm.

Leicester City chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha. (Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

It said the 60-year-old, who bought the club for £39 million in 2010 and led it to a first Premier League title in 2015-16 was a “great man”.

n Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United had earlier sent messages of support. Both teams took to social media to offer their support for those involved in the crash.

Before news of the fatalities was released, Vardy and Maguire had both tweeted ‘praying hand’ emojis.