Sheffield student dies two days after road traffic collision

A student has died two days after he was critically injured in a road traffic collision in Sheffield.

Mohammed Elashry, aged 20, who had moved from Kuwait to study in Sheffield, was involved in a collision with a yellow DAF skip truck on Brook Hill in the city centre on Tuesday at 10.30am.

Scene of the collision.

READ MORE: Truck driver arrested after crash in Sheffield leaves young man fighting for his life



He was taken to hospital but died on Thursday. South Yorkshire Police officers are supporting his family during this difficult time.

The collision happened outside of the Alfred Denny building, close to the pelican crossing as the truck travelled away from Sheffield Children’s Hospital towards the Brook Hill roundabout.

The driver of the truck, a 51-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, remains released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information, or who has dash cam footage of the incident, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 220 of 27 February 2018.