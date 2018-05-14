Sheffield Sunday footballers Wadsley Bridge Pheasant win cup

In front of a Bramall Lane crowd of 500, the 2018 Super Draw Sunday Sports League twentytwo Cup final saw Wadsley Bridge Pheasant become two-time winners of the trophy with a 2-0 win over last season’s winners Handsworth Old Crown.

Goals either side of half time from Jordan Turner and Josh Statham saw Pheasant complete the triple over Old Crown having beaten them twice already this season in the CBC Premier Division.

The game got off to the worst possible start when, after just three minutes, Handsworth skipper David Haggerty was accidentally kicked in the head by a team mate and an ambulance was immediately called. Referee Jack Hall had to halt play for an hour whilst the 27 year old was treated by medical personnel.

Once the game restarted it took a while for the game to kick in to gear but on 24 minutes it burst into life as Jordan Turner skipped past an out stretched challenge and poked past Tom Crosby in the Handsworth goal to give Pheasant the lead in front of the Kop.

Handsworth were presented with an excellent chance to restore parity 10 minutes on when Ryan Goodinson was upended just outside the area. The subsequent free kick was struck by Stocks and goalkeeper Joel Statham did very well to push his shot past the post.

Moments later the Old Crown came close again as Matt Ellis flicked on a direct pass in behind for James Leesley who beat the ‘keeper to the ball but could only lift the ball over the bar and his side went into half time trailing.

Wadsley Bridge almost doubled their lead on two occasions in the opening stages of the second half as first Adam Askwith teed up John Travis, but the forward lashed over. Moments later Askwith was involved again as his 25 yard shot was saved by Crosby low to his right.

The best chance of the half arrived on 63 minutes as a long throw by Man of the Match Andy Dawson was flicked on by Josh Statham at the front post and Carl Andrews was presented with a free header from six yards but could only nod wide of the goal.

Wadsley Bridge sealed the win and the cup with seven minutes remaining, as Dawson’s corner was met powerfully by Josh Statham who headed home to spark wild celebrations from the Pheasant dug out.

Wadsley Bridge Pheasant: Joel Statham, Evans, Donough, Josh Statham, Andrews, Antcliffe, Fothergill, Dawson (Capt), Turner, Askwith, Travis. Subs: Livett, Bingley, Parrott, Slater, Clayden.

Handsworth Old Crown: Crosby, D Leesley, Golland, Taylor, Haggerty (Capt), Miskell, J Leesley, Stocks, Hobson, Ellis, Goodinson. Subs: Smith, Sills, Bowler, Emson, Shackshaft.

Referee: Jack Hall. Assistant Referees: Chris Rose & Steve Clarkson. 4th Official: Matt Tyers

Stannington Village finally took the CBC Premier title for a second consecutive season, but they were given an almighty scare by a Penistone Church with only pride to play for. Lewis Dickinson, Mitch Savage and Elliott Firth three times had Penistone in front, but equalisers by Dean Jepson, Shaun Flynn twice kept Stannington on the brink. Flynn then turned provider for Alex Torr to put Stannington in front and when Torr netted a second it look like Stannington could relax. They were then given a shock as Dickinson netted his second for Church, but Stannington held on to pip Wadsley Bridge Pheasant to the title.

The Division One finale was just as dramatic before Oughtibridge WM took the title in a late explosion of goals at title rivals Chapeltown RBL. Only victory would give Oughtibridge the title and they led through a Danny Booth goal going into the final minute, but Ash Burbeary was brought down in the area and Danny Cardwell equalised from the spot. Three minutes into added time Ross Brown headed ‘Bridge back in front only for Chapeltown to go straight down the pitch and Joe Moorhouse curled the ball home from 25 yards to level a second time. At this point it looked like the title was heading to Norton Sportsman, but this time it was Oughtibridge’s turn to go straight down the pitch and with just seconds remaining Brown scored his second header to give the title to Oughtibridge, leaving Sportsman in second and Chapeltown in third. All three are promoted to the CBC Premier next season.

The two other games played saw Civil Sports A pushed closer to the drop from the CBC Premier with a 5-2 defeat at Redmires. Josh Corker gave Civil an early lead, but strikes by George Rudd and Jake Schofield had Redmires ahead at the break. Jake Gamban increased Redmires lead before Gary Eades netted Civil’s second, but further goals by Jon Wall and Gamban completed Redmires victory.

In Division Two, Danny State hit a magnificent seven as Mosborough Whites continued their quest to finish the season a place higher than Mosborough Reds with a 10-0 victory over Woodseats Chantrey. Whites others came from Danny Howson, Jordan Meadows and Chris Calcott.

Preview of Forthcoming Games

Depending on other results, the final game of the season could give Civil Sports A one final chance to get out of the bottom three. The only problem for them is they will face League twentytwo Cup winners Wadsley Bridge Pheasant, who will want to end their season on a high after just being pipped to the title.

FIXTURES IN BRIEF

CBC PREMIER Civil Sports A v Wadsley Bridge Pheasant